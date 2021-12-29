Securities Trust of Scotland plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.38 (LON:STS)

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS) announced a dividend on Monday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of STS stock opened at GBX 232 ($3.12) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £231.84 million and a PE ratio of 5.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 222.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02. Securities Trust of Scotland has a 1-year low of GBX 183.63 ($2.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 235 ($3.16).

Securities Trust of Scotland Company Profile

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

