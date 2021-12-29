Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $7.52 Million Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.27% of Ingevity worth $7,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ingevity by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Ingevity by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ingevity by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NGVT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $72.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 2.15. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $63.43 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.90.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.29 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

