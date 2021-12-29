Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $82.87 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $66.83 and a 1 year high of $85.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.22.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.