Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 2,508 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.09% of CyrusOne worth $8,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 62.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,792 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter worth $50,958,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 371.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,698,000 after purchasing an additional 580,497 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 305.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 704,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,564,000 after purchasing an additional 531,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 85.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,102,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,877,000 after purchasing an additional 507,383 shares in the last quarter.

CONE opened at $90.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.86 and its 200-day moving average is $79.19. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.08, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 507.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CONE. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.11.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

