Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Trims Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,677,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,972,006,000 after acquiring an additional 57,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,350,000 after acquiring an additional 549,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,873,000 after acquiring an additional 358,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,171,000 after acquiring an additional 50,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 29.9% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,375,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,701,000 after acquiring an additional 316,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $317.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.55. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $247.41 and a 1 year high of $334.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.83.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

