Seizert Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,095,000 after purchasing an additional 97,239 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Biogen by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,385,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,830,000 after acquiring an additional 189,746 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Biogen by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,187,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,253,000 after acquiring an additional 75,020 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Biogen by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Biogen by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BIIB. Truist reduced their price target on Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $399.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.65.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $235.99 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.72 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.90 and a 200-day moving average of $300.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

