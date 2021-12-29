SELLAS Life Sciences Group (TSE:SLS) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.08

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (TSE:SLS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.08 and last traded at C$15.96, with a volume of 141950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.86.

Several research firms recently commented on SLS. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 target price for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on SELLAS Life Sciences Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of C$1.73 billion and a PE ratio of -25.21.

SELLAS is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cancer immunotherapeutics for a broad range of cancer indications. SELLAS’ lead product candidate, GPS, is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the WT1 protein, which is present in an array of tumor types.

