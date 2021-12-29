Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income reduced its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,630 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Semtech were worth $9,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMTC. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 476,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,115,000 after buying an additional 47,734 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $624,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 165,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech during the third quarter worth about $624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $89.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.49. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.53.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Semtech news, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,731 shares of company stock worth $1,635,078 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.