Senior (LON:SNR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $142.30

Senior plc (LON:SNR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 142.30 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 139 ($1.87), with a volume of 24434 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142.30 ($1.91).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Senior from GBX 190 ($2.55) to GBX 160 ($2.15) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.42) price target on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered Senior to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 177 ($2.38) to GBX 137 ($1.84) in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Senior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Panmure Gordon lowered Senior from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 119.95 ($1.61).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 132.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £579.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

