Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $66.60 million and $3.68 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00030508 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00018957 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005157 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001719 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

UPP is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

