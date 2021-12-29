Sentinel Trading Up 8.8% This Week (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Sentinel has a total market cap of $96.32 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DVPN is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 13,868,427,035 coins and its circulating supply is 6,265,836,764 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

