Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,699,118,000 after purchasing an additional 84,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TE Connectivity by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $669,965,000 after buying an additional 619,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $633,459,000 after buying an additional 121,488 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in TE Connectivity by 3.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,438,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $464,901,000 after buying an additional 107,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 5.8% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $315,566,000 after buying an additional 127,421 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEL opened at $162.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.84. The stock has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $116.87 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.33.

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

