Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $418,000 Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Stericycle by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Stericycle by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Stericycle by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 5,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Stericycle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $60.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 147.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.76 and a 12 month high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.78 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

