Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,648 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $471,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,833 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,252,449 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $604,911,000 after acquiring an additional 600,788 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 927,311 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $133,375,000 after acquiring an additional 560,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 927,616 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $130,274,000 after acquiring an additional 470,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total value of $451,735.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $113,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,514 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,237 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.20.

EA stock opened at $133.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.42 and its 200-day moving average is $137.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 0.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

