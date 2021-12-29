Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 1,071 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,908 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 308,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 621,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.6% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 16,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $58.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $60.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 34.61%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

