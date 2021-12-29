Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 322 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,650,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,241,333,000 after acquiring an additional 123,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,646,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,641,874,000 after purchasing an additional 242,981 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,085,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $609,944,000 after buying an additional 95,516 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $607,206,000 after purchasing an additional 96,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,121,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,287,000 after acquiring an additional 65,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $157.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.00. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.12 and a twelve month high of $163.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.73.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

