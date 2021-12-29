ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 1.0% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $50,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,629,644,000 after acquiring an additional 103,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,591,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,153,000 after buying an additional 88,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.7% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,303,000 after buying an additional 156,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,398,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,889,000 after buying an additional 48,531 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total value of $10,366,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total transaction of $890,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,995 shares of company stock worth $16,818,212. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NOW opened at $654.00 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.15 billion, a PE ratio of 600.00, a P/E/G ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $660.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $621.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

