Sether (SETH) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,150.00

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Sether has a market cap of $585,293.73 and $2,150.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sether has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Sether coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00042847 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Sether Profile

Sether (CRYPTO:SETH) is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Sether

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

