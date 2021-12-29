SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 5,723 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,888 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.40% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,409 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,131 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,089 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EGRX opened at $52.83 on Wednesday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.48 and a 12 month high of $58.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $682.25 million, a PE ratio of 128.85 and a beta of 0.63.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $1.00. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $39.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

EGRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

