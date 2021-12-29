SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,048 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SailPoint Technologies worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,181,000 after buying an additional 81,166 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,924,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,420,000 after purchasing an additional 100,462 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,075,000 after purchasing an additional 49,470 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,814,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,650,000 after purchasing an additional 345,956 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,056,000 after purchasing an additional 71,257 shares during the period.

SAIL opened at $48.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.44 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.49. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIL shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.54.

In related news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $63,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $166,204.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,303 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,276 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

