SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 1,548.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,692 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 157,520 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of Old National Bancorp worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 96.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 731,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,552,000 after buying an additional 359,454 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,118,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,855,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,393,000 after purchasing an additional 155,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 21,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Austin M. Ramirez purchased 5,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $100,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.88. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 33.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

