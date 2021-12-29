SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 17,568 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,568 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in MetLife by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in MetLife by 385.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET opened at $62.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.29 and a 200-day moving average of $61.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

