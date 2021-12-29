SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL) traded up 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €7.86 ($8.93) and last traded at €7.84 ($8.91). 145,630 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 248,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.70 ($8.75).

SGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €8.02 ($9.11) price objective on SGL Carbon in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.68) target price on SGL Carbon in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($10.80) price objective on SGL Carbon in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Get SGL Carbon alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is €8.75. The firm has a market cap of $945.15 million and a P/E ratio of -10.46.

SGL Carbon SE engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers products for automotive industries, including body and main parts; body shell components; carbon-ceramic brake discs; battery solutions; friction materials; chassis components; gas diffusion layers and bipolar plates; vanes and rotors; sealing materials; bearing and mechanical seals; commuter discs and carbon brushes; and miscellaneous products, as well as materials for temperature management.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.