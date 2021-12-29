Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.62

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$38.62 and last traded at C$38.40, with a volume of 58299 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$38.34.

SJR.B has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$39.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.21, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.60. The stock has a market cap of C$19.20 billion and a PE ratio of 19.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a $0.0988 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.08%.

About Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

