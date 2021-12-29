Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.05

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.05 and traded as low as C$4.82. Shawcor shares last traded at C$4.94, with a volume of 99,108 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cormark increased their price objective on Shawcor from C$7.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Shawcor from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$337.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$291.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$301.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Shawcor Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Shawcor (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

