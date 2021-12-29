Shell Asset Management Co. Has $4.90 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.0% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $398.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $389.37 and its 200 day moving average is $371.11. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.21 and a 12 month high of $417.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.04.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.