Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 5,671 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 5,671 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,127,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,030 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.09.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $246.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.21. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.41 and a 12-month high of $247.29.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total value of $1,639,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,694 shares of company stock valued at $9,006,440 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

