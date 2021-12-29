Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.34

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and traded as low as $0.29. Sherritt International shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 3,770 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHERF shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.70 to C$0.65 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.55 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36.

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

