Shiba Inu (SHIB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.38 Billion

Shiba Inu (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Shiba Inu has a total market cap of $19.00 billion and $1.38 billion worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shiba Inu has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Shiba Inu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shiba Inu alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00059585 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,717.27 or 0.07922201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00074638 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,860.59 or 0.99868654 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008365 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00051967 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002751 BTC.

About Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . The official website for Shiba Inu is www.shiba.win . Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken

Shiba Inu Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shiba Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shiba Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shiba Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shiba Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.