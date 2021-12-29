Sigma Planning Corp Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total value of $253,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,410 shares of company stock worth $10,654,987 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.09.

Shares of ICE opened at $137.63 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.95 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.50.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 24.40%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

