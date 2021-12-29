Sigma Planning Corp Has $254,000 Holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGLB. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,246,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,466,000.

IGLB stock opened at $69.86 on Wednesday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $64.82 and a 12 month high of $73.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.39.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.