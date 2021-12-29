Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $227,000 Investment in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 29.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 13.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $49.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.33. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.42.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.44%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

