Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,783 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at $418,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,347.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 41,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $71.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.63 and a 200 day moving average of $64.30. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $52.75 and a 12 month high of $71.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.7817 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.90.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

