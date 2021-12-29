Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,031 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,338,691.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,981,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,264 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 169,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 52,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,615,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,888 shares during the last quarter.

FEZ opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.06. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

