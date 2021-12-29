Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Receives $103.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $2,053,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $901,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,139 shares of company stock valued at $7,707,694. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1,422.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 18,928 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 3,104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,193,000 after buying an additional 625,874 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter worth about $945,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,745,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.48. 70,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,502. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $111.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.94 and a 200-day moving average of $81.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.53.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.