Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLGN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Silgan by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 92,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Silgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,502,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Silgan by 1.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 932,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,694,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Silgan by 6.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 67.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,501. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Silgan has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.06.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

