Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silicon Labs is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. They solve the electronics industry’s toughest problems, providing customers with significant advantages in performance, energy savings, connectivity and design simplicity. Backed by their world-class engineering teams with unsurpassed software and mixed-signal design expertise, Silicon Labs empowers developers with the tools and technologies they need to advance quickly and easily from initial idea to final product. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SLAB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.85.

SLAB stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.05. The stock had a trading volume of 157 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,117. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.58. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $120.15 and a 52-week high of $210.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $190,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 3,302 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $496,257.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,255 shares of company stock worth $2,474,083. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 5.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 18.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 3.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 6.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

