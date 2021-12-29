Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.74 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will report sales of $260.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $260.50 million and the highest is $261.23 million. Silicon Motion Technology posted sales of $143.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year sales of $918.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $918.20 million to $920.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $254.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.45 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 17.55%. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was up 101.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at about $29,117,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 512.8% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,154,766 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $74,021,000 after buying an additional 966,323 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 150.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,313,142 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $84,172,000 after buying an additional 789,328 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 33.0% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,762,123 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $112,952,000 after buying an additional 436,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 2,851.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 436,618 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 421,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.34. The stock had a trading volume of 258,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $45.83 and a 1-year high of $95.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

