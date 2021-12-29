Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Silk Road Medical worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,031,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,104,000 after buying an additional 80,354 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,924,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,978,000 after buying an additional 17,301 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,293,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,920,000 after buying an additional 134,835 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 42.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,284,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,454,000 after buying an additional 380,400 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.3% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 954,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,694,000 after buying an additional 39,250 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $44.24 on Wednesday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.62.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a negative net margin of 54.99%. The company had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SILK shares. Citigroup raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Argus reduced their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $340,863.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 18,095 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $915,968.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,375 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

