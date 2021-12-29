Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SMSMY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sims in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of SMSMY stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.36. 804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517. Sims has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01.

Sims Company Profile

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

