Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.15

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 101995 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

A number of research firms recently commented on SKLZ. Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.41.

The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.36.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.72 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. Equities analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer acquired 19,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,956.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 618,560 shares of company stock worth $7,224,009 over the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKLZ. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 125.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after buying an additional 7,832,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Skillz by 149.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473,143 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Skillz in the second quarter worth approximately $133,800,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Skillz by 3,092.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,003,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Skillz in the second quarter worth approximately $35,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

