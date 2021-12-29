SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Up 6.3%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM)’s share price was up 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.86 and last traded at $30.83. Approximately 22,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,508,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen raised shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day moving average is $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 5.78.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that SM Energy will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SM Energy news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $1,965,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $550,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter worth about $6,788,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SM Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,351,349 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,649,000 after acquiring an additional 47,336 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

