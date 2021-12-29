Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) versus United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Critical Survey

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) and United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and United Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solera National Bancorp 44.79% N/A N/A United Bancshares 21.33% 11.07% 1.22%

20.5% of United Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of United Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Solera National Bancorp and United Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A United Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and United Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solera National Bancorp $27.38 million 1.84 $5.93 million $2.40 4.88 United Bancshares $67.03 million 1.43 $13.76 million $3.83 7.62

United Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Solera National Bancorp. Solera National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancshares has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Bancshares beats Solera National Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solera National Bancorp

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Through its subsidiary, it offers financial products and services for small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, foundations, and non-profit organizations. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co. It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Columbus Grove, OH.

