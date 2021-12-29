SoMee.Social [OLD] (ONG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $60.00

SoMee.Social [OLD] (CURRENCY:ONG) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last seven days, SoMee.Social [OLD] has traded up 0% against the dollar. One SoMee.Social [OLD] coin can now be bought for about $0.0510 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SoMee.Social [OLD] has a market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $60.00 worth of SoMee.Social [OLD] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00042686 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007005 BTC.

SoMee.Social [OLD] Profile

ONG is a coin. SoMee.Social [OLD]’s total supply is 45,939,589 coins and its circulating supply is 45,924,400 coins. SoMee.Social [OLD]’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

Buying and Selling SoMee.Social [OLD]

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoMee.Social [OLD] directly using US dollars.

