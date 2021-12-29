SparksPay (SPK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $24,953.60

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. SparksPay has a total market cap of $24,953.60 and approximately $2.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SparksPay

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,906,335 coins and its circulating supply is 10,672,518 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

