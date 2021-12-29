Spartan Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.84 Million (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000607 BTC on major exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a total market cap of $24.78 million and $1.84 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded down 32.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00059413 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,752.17 or 0.07873946 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,714.24 or 1.00128639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00073472 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00051472 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Coin Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 96,508,371 coins and its circulating supply is 85,674,313 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

