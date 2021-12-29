SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Boosted by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD opened at $167.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.62. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

