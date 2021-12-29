Spectrecoin Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.92 or 0.00222620 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00037612 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003096 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00030069 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $240.67 or 0.00505823 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00080803 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

