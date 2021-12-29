Spectris (LON:SXS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3,658.69

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,658.69 ($49.18) and traded as low as GBX 3,644 ($48.99). Spectris shares last traded at GBX 3,661 ($49.21), with a volume of 18,691 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SXS shares. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,370 ($58.74) price objective on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 438 ($5.89) price objective on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($57.80) price objective on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Spectris to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,370 ($45.30) to GBX 3,150 ($42.34) in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,051.60 ($41.02).

Get Spectris alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.10 billion and a PE ratio of 18.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,680.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,661.71.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.