SPINDLE Reaches Market Capitalization of $162,309.57 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $162,309.57 and $36.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,144.74 or 1.00414717 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00056702 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.00283328 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.78 or 0.00433358 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.50 or 0.00149124 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00010108 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00010547 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001712 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000946 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

